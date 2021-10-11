Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $264.80. 6,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.