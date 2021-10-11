Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,236. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $268.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

