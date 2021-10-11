Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,369. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

