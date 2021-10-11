Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at $372,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 36,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. II-VI Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

