Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Twitter by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $20,106,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 157,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683,344. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

