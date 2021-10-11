Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.06. 8,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,443. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.