Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Avaya makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Avaya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 77.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 805,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.72. 10,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.