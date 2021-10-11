Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

