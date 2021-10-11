Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

MTRN stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.19. 609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.