Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 104,741 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 302.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,741 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,106. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Angi’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

