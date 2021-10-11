Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

AFRM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.96. 690,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,780. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion and a PE ratio of -56.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

