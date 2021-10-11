Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 9,646 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 926.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 856,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,025. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.