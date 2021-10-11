Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

