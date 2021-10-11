Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 55,861 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Unisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after acquiring an additional 509,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 298,938 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIS shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

