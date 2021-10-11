Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum accounts for about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

