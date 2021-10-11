Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after acquiring an additional 912,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,187,000 after acquiring an additional 211,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.