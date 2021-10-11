Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,645. The stock has a market cap of $269.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $199,062,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

