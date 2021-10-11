Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Bandwidth accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 718.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,315. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

