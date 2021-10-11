Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Cornerstone Building Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

