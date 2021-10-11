Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $139,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ATI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.