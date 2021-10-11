Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. iHeartMedia accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,421. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

