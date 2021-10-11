Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Western Digital by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. 49,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

