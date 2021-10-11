Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hamilton Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,707,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,801.86. 12,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,790.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,520.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

