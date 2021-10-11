Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,087,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,023,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 342,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,055,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,803.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,520.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

