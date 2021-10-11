Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,788,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,788.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,520.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

