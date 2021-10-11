Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 46.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 31.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 139.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,349 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

