Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.44 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,053.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,765. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,592 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

