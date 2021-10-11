Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.16.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $18.49 on Monday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

