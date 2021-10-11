Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,027 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.