Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,282.69. 16,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,369.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

