Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded down $34.23 on Monday, reaching $3,254.39. 67,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,369.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.