Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $16.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,272.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,369.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

