Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.34

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.34 and last traded at $138.40, with a volume of 7868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.40.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $232.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

