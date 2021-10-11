Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

AMTB stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $963.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

