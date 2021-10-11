American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.