American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 197,217 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of American Express worth $246,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $175.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

