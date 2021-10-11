American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.42

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 8435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. upped their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Get American International Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.