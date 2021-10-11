American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 905,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,020,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

