American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $263.25. 21,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.