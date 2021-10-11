American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of American Tower worth $734,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $262.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.24 and its 200-day moving average is $268.08. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

