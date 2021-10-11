Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of AMP traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,443. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

