Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of AMP opened at $279.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.06 and its 200-day moving average is $255.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

