AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.10% of AMERISAFE worth $186,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.09 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

