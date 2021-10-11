AMI.TO (TSE:AMI) Shares Up 0.3%

AMI.TO (TSE:AMI)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 458,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 455,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80.

About AMI.TO (TSE:AMI)

AuRico Metals Inc operates as a mining development and royalty company in Canada and Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Kemess property, a gold-copper project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has 1.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty interest on the Young-Davidson mine, 0.25% NSR royalty on the Williams mine, 0.5% NSR royalty on the Eagle River mine, 0.98% NSR royalty on the GJ project, and 1% NSR royalty on various early stage properties in the Red Lake district, Canada; and 2% NSR royalty on the Fosterville mine and 1% NSR royalty on the Stawell mine located in Victoria, Australia.

