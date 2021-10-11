Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and have sold 153,266 shares worth $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

