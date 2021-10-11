Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 439,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

