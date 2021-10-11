AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.86

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.86 and last traded at $119.73, with a volume of 222755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.