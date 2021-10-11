Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

