Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.78 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.71%.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

