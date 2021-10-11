Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 million to $8.87 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $44.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $62.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.39 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $77.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of ATRA opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 505,500 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

